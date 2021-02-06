Myanmar coup leaders block Twitter and Instagram

University teachers and students gathered in Yangon on Friday to chant support for the country’s de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and other senior members of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party.

Ms Suu Kyi is under house arrest, according to her lawyer. Police documents show she is accused of illegally importing and using communications equipment – walkie-talkies – at her home in Nay Pyi Taw.

Why has social media been blocked?

Many Burmese had watched the 1 February coup unfold in real time on Facebook, which is the country’s primary source of information and news. But three days later, internet providers were ordered to block the platform for stability reasons.

Following the ban, thousands of users were active on Twitter and Instagram using hashtags to express their opposition to the takeover. By 22:00 local time (15:30 GMT) on Friday access to those platforms had also been denied.

There was no official word from the coup leaders but the AFP news agency said it had seen an unverified ministry document that said the two social media sites were being used to “cause misunderstanding among the public”.

Norwegian telecoms provider Telenor expressed “grave concern” at the move and said it had “challenged the necessity and proportionality of the directive… and highlighted the directive’s contradiction with international human rights law”.