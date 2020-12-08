MYDAWA, AstraZeneca enter deal for medical products distribution

Kenya’s e-pharmacy firm MYDAWA has inked a deal with pharmaceutical giant, AstraZeneca that will see consumers purchase the latter’s medical products through the platform.

Under the deal AstraZeneca, customers who purchase the firm’s product on the site will get their medications delivered by a fully licensed and qualified Pharmaceutical Technologist (Pharmtec) able to provide advice on AstraZeneca medication administration and adherence while have access to an online telehealth pharmacist for in-depth medical consultation.

“The partnership with MYDAWA is part of this commitment to ensure our medicines are available to people who need them by investing in innovative technologies and e-healthcare systems that help to expand access. Focus on patient education through this partnership will also help to build a patient’s understanding around the factors that affect their health and is an essential part of achieving better health outcomes,” said Arpit Bansal, AstraZeneca Sub-Saharan Africa Country Director.

Services available on MYDAWA for AstraZeneca products will include patient refill reminders, educative AstraZeneca patient information leaflets and Patient Talks.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“The access to patient education, as part of an end-to-end care regime, will further empower people to better manage their conditions,” said Tony Wood, MYDAWA Managing Director.

The UK-based AstraZeneca is among top global pharmaceutical companies involved in the development of COVID-19 vaccine.