MyMovies Africa launches campaign to celebrate two year anniversary

The campaign will also support the ‘Sleeping Warrior’ Education Fund.

In honour of its 2nd anniversary, the Kenyan movie streaming platform MyMoviesAfrica has launched a campaign dubbed “The Great Night In”, stylised #thegreatnightin, that is also geared towards supporting the Sleeping Warrior Education Fund.

The name of the education fund comes from the documentary Sleeping Warrior currently streaming on the platform that tells the true story of Africa’s first female Lacrosse team. Set in Kenya’s Rift Valley, the 92-minute documentary follows their journey across the globe to the 2019 World Championships. Transformed by the experience, these determined young women experience heartbreak and joy, but never give up on their dreams.

The Great Night In is a monthly online watch party for animations, documentaries, features and shorts. The debut of the campaign will highlight the platform’s second birthday celebrations on Sunday 26th September from 7.30 pm – 9.30 pm EAT and will start with the streaming of the internationally-acclaimed documentary Sleeping Warrior.

Before and after the screening, viewers will be able to interact with Sharon Opari – who the documentary follows, as well as the directors – Janet Wells, Timothy Mwaura and the producer, Nina Ruiz.

The Guest of Honour will be Timothy Owase, Chief Executive Officer of Kenya Film Commission.

Speaking about how the campaign came about Mike Strano, Co-Founder & Business Regulatory Director for MyMoviesAfirca said, “In June, our Software Developers created an additional Online Screening module for MyMovies.Africa, which has been for rentals and purchases. This was in time for Rwandans around the world to watch The 600 together as a community, on their Liberation Day on July 4th. Hundreds of viewers simply registered for a screening – like they would for a Zoom Webinar, then bought a ticket – which included a free 7-day rental to re-watch, and joined via Zoom with their Community.”

Detailing how this campaign would work Trushna Buddhdev-Patel, Co-Founder & Content Director added, “On the back of this Success, MyMovies.Africa would like to make more of our titles available for The Great Night In, where viewers can also exclusively meet the cast and crew via Zoom.”

Proceeds of this edition of The Great Night In will go to the Sleeping Warrior Education Fund, which will go toward the education of the girls in the documentary.

Visit MyMovies.Africa for more details.