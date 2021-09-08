MyMovies.Africa partners with Moringa school

The partnership will help improve customer experience on the movies app.

MyMovies.Africa – a Kenyan-made digital cinema extension, offering films across Africa and to its Diaspora, has partnered with Moringa School to offer their students the practical experience of working in software development and data science.

The training partnership also seeks to develop new features for MyMovies.Africa, while enabling the digital media company to shortlist new talent for internships and employment opportunities.

“This Partnership has been a needle-mover for MyMovies.Africa; and it fulfils our ambition of developing our own homegrown technology, by harnessing the talented youth of Africa”, says Mike Strano, Co-Founder & Business Development and Regulatory Affairs Director.

Since December 2020, the partnership has seen five software development cohorts and one data science cohort successfully work with MyMovies.Africa to improve the app.

“Working with Moringa School has been a great experience. The students are curious, willing to learn and committed, which are necessary skills for a software developer”, says Brian Waweru, Development Lead at MyMovies.Africa. “The first Cohort joined in 2020, where they worked on improving our playback experience and user interface design, for our web and android applications.”

Through the combined skills from Moringa School and MyMovies.Africa, the Company has accelerated the continuous improvement of its web and app services, by tapping into new talent and ideas.

“All cohorts have provided MyMovies.Africa with an opportunity to identify a strong pipeline of talent – for immediate, short and medium terms, as it’s our Strategy to always in-source our innovation, development and technical support”, adds Strano.

The one major Impact that Moringa School alumni have had on MyMovies.Africa was solving one of the most challenging bugs on its android App, that restricted playback of encrypted content.

“It took a lot of Research, Coding and Testing, but eventually the Bug was Resolved, so, we can now Focus on Improving other Parts of our Service”, adds Waweru.

Sleeping Warrior is currently streaming on MyMovies.Africa.