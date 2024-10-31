MyMovies.Africa™ in its seventh monthly event stylised #WeWatchKenyan will screen four Kenyan thrillers to celebrate Halloween.

Organisers of the event promise a chilling night of psychological thrills at the screening this Saturday, November 2.

“Psychological Thrillers are a rare genre for films from Kenya, so #WeWatchKenyan with MyMovies.Africa™ is proud to provide them a platform”, says Mr. Mike Strano, Co-Founder, Chief Operations Officer of YAKWETU™.

“On our panel are some writers, directors, actors and producers pioneering this genre in Kenya. They are generously sharing their secrets for success, with our audience of students, professionals and fans.”

This month’s selection brings a haunting lineup of four short films exploring dark themes that delve into reality, fantasy, survival, and psychological torment.

The event founded by YAKWETU™, aims to promote local filmmaking and foster a community of creatives who actively support Kenyan content.

This month’s event, held at its new venue at HMP Lounge, Westlands Business Park, promises an evening of scares followed by an interactive session with the cast and crew.

The four thrillers

87th Victim – Starring Dantez Mwendwa and Tamara Mercy, this film follows James, who grapples with a blurred line between reality and fantasy after meeting a mysterious woman, unveiling something much darker beneath the surface.

Somewhere To Stay – When George, played by George Mo, seeks refuge, his plea becomes a suspenseful battle for survival. With Vaishali Morjaria, the story builds on escalating tension, leading to a shocking end.

The Collector – Abbey Ambani stars as Lisa, whose excitement over a rare doll quickly turns to fear as paranormal events haunt her, making this a suspenseful journey into the supernatural.

When It Rains – Tevin Kitau and Gloria Maguithi explore themes of love, betrayal, and redemption, portraying a couple struggling to weather a storm of secrets and trust issues that may irreversibly alter their lives.

The event, beginning at 6:00 pm, will start with screenings at 7:00 pm and culminate in an interactive Q&A session, running until 9:30 pm.

Tickets are on sale.