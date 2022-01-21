Mystery as 15-year-old girl found dead along Kismayu road in Garissa

Garissa town residents woke up to shock Friday morning after they discovered a body of a 15-year-old girl by the roadside on the busy Kismayu road.

According to an eyewitness, the girl popularly known as ‘Kadogo’ was last seen at her home in Garissa Ndogo Thursday afternoon performing her house chores.

It is unclear when she left the house, only for her body to be discovered Friday morning. The body had no physical injuries.

Talking to the press at his office, Garissa sub-county police commander James Ngetich said that the police have launched investigations into the incident.

“Our initial investigation indicate that the deceased was epileptic and mentally disoriented. We suspect it could have contributed to her death but this is subject to postmortem results,” Ngetich said.

The body was removed to the Garissa referral hospital mortuary for preservation and postmortem.

Her father who was at the Garissa police station to record his statement declined to speak to the press.