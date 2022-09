The National chairperson of Maendeleo ya Wanawake Organization Rahab Muiu has called on president elect William Ruto to fulfil his promise of having 50 percent of appointments in his government reserved for women. Muiu at the same time reiterated the organization’s commitment to work with Ruto’s government as well as supporting incoming first lady’s projects to empower women across the country.

