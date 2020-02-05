Mzee Moi to be buried on Wednesday in Kabarak

Kabarak University Vice Chancellor Prof Henry Kiplangat has confirmed the funeral service of the late Mzee Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi will be held on 12th February 2020 at the university grounds.

Later the body will be laid to rest at his home in Kabarak.

Kenya’s second president, Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi passed on Tuesday at the age of 95 years.

The former president had been ailing and had been in and out of hospital.

The public will have an opportunity to view his body for three days, Saturday to Monday.

A requiem mass will be held on Tuesday at Kasarani Stadium.While announcing the funeral arrangements, Prof Henry has called upon students at the institution to emulate the life of late Mzee Moi who valued education more than anything else.

The VC further says series of activities are set to take place at the institution in preparations for the burial of the late Daniel Moi.

The late former President Daniel Moi is the founder of Kabarak University and was also the institution’s Chancellor.

Meanwhile security has been beefed up at the institution ahead of the funeral of the late Daniel Moi.

More officers from the General Service Unit have already been deployed at the venue of the funeral service.

Flags are flying at half-mast in the country, in all high commissions, consulates, embassies, diplomatic offices and other Kenyan facilities abroad.

“Under the authority vested in me as the President of the Republic of Kenya and the Commander in Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, do hereby order and direct that in testimony of the respect in which the memory of the Late Daniel Toroitich arap Moi is held, the nation will observe a period of National mourning from today until the day of his funeral,” said the head of state.

Adding that, “the late Daniel Toroitich arap Moi shall be accorded a State Funeral with all appropriate Civilian and Full Military Honors being rendered and observed”.

The former President will be accorded a state funeral, with all appropriate civilian and full military honors being observed.