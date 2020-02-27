Mzungu Kichaa sits down on Club1Xtra to discuss his new album and his 10-year music journey

Transcribed by Vinta Njeri; Edited by Nzula

Mzungu Kichaa, or Mzungu Mwitu as Kenyans call him, is an artist from Bongo, Tanzania. He has been in the industry for more than 10 years. He started by working with Tanzanian musicians like TID, Juma Nature and Professor Jay.

He visited Club1Xtra to discuss his long music journey and new album.

The origin of the name Mzungu Kichaa

The name Mzungu Kichaa literally translates to ‘crazy white man’. This name was given to him by Juma Nature while working together in Bongo Records, Tanzania. This was 10 years ago, and he kept the name.

On his identity

Mzungu Kichaa was born in Denmark. He first came to Africa when he was 6 years old. His family first settled in Zambia, where he lived the life of a young African child. He moved to Dar es Salaam when he was 15. Even though he is white and was not born in Africa, he considers himself an African.

His music and sound draw inspiration from his complex life and childhood experiences.

On his new album

Mzungu Kichaa admits that he is not a household name in East Africa. However, his new album, Huyu nani, is a way of introducing himself to the East African people.

In the album, he talks about his life; his 10-year music journey, his dreams, and experiences as a white African man. He believes his music is a powerful tool to get to the people and spread love.

The album has 11 songs and features various artists including Fid Q, Lady Jaydee, KK, Matata and Sauti Sol.

On Kenyan music

Mzungu Kichaa is a great fan of Kenyan Music. He appreciates music from Khaligraph Jones, Sauti Sol and Jua Cali. Apart from Sauti Sol, whom he has worked with on this album, he would love to work with other Kenyan artists, especially Stevo Simple Boy.

