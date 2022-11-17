The National Assembly has unanimously adopted a motion that seeks to compel road contractors to replace any tree harvested during road construction upon completion of the project.

The motion was moved by Dagoretti South Member of Parliament John Kiarie.

Through the the motion, the second term lawmaker also seeks to have the government include a component of tree planting in all road network designs.

“There has been persistent destruction of trees and vegetation along the road reserves during road construction leading to adverse effects on the ecosystem,” Kiarie noted at the time of moving the motion.

“Studies have shown that the benefits accumulated from roadside tree planting include better soil formation due to shedding of dead leaves, increased water quality by reducing sediment flow, reduced erosion, road beautification, flood control as the trees slow and absorb water runoff, wind-breaking, providing important pollinator, habitats, improving people’s health, and protecting crops,” he argued.

The Dagoretti South legislator posited that Article 42 of the Constitution accords every person the right to clean and healthy environment and Article 69 (1) (d) also mandates the State to encourage public participation in the management, protection and conservation of the environment.

Its unanimous adoption by lawmakers traces its antecedent from the uproar expressed by Kenyans over the manner trees have in the past been harvested to pave way for road construction and expansion.

Such was the uproar during the construction of the 27-kilometer expressway in Nairobi.