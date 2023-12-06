National Assembly lawmakers are set to receive their second tranche of the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NGCDF) monies by 20th of this month.

Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula on Wednesday allayed members’ fears on the delay saying National Treasury has committed to disburse not less than Ksh 9 billion to the various constituency accounts to cater for the bursary needs.

Wetangula said the delay has been occasioned by the debt crisis especially the Eurobond that National Treasury has committed to pay this month.

On Tuesday business was adjourned prematurely after members stormed out of the house following the NGCDF monies delay.

The legislators hit out at National Treasury for the delays which they say will affect preparations for the start of the new school calendar.

They demanded that the funds be released before the house proceeds to recess on Thursday.

It was a rare opportunity as both sides of the political divide appeared to be in solidarity in pushing for the disbursement of the funds.

Legislators argued they are yet to receive the second tranche of the monies two days to the start of the recess which they say will affect vulnerable families depending on bursaries to start the new school term in January.

Efforts by Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwa and NGCDF Chair Musa Sirma to calm the irate members fell on deaf ears as legislators staged a walkout effectively denying the house the requisite quorum to proceed with the afternoon sitting.

The House Speaker was forced to adjourn the house.