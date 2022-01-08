NA Speaker Muturi castigates Meru killings, calls for probe

Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi has Saturday castigated the Meru killings over a grazing land conflict.

Through a statement, Muturi said the appalling killing in Meru is an act of a horrible crime whose perpetrators should face the law under whatever circumstances.

Expressing his empathy as he condoled with the bereaved families, Muturi said “I know the pain of losing a family member in such violent circumstances is as indescribable as it is unbearable.”

The Speaker who is a Presidential contender in the August election, in addition, urged the government to not only pursue and apprehend the criminals but tighten security in the affected areas.

“The national government must take immediate action to restore security in the area. The Meru and Isiolo County governments must play a leading role in preaching peace and addressing the underlying issues in conjunction with the Nairobi administration,” he said.

He at the same time urged the local leaders to pursue all avenues which will ensure the peaceful coexistence of communities.

“Farmers must be able to settle and grow their crops in peace. Pastoralists should graze their animals in peace without encroaching on farms. At the end of the day, the farmer will need beef from the herder and the herder will need Unga from the crop farmer,” he added.

The affected area constitutes part of community land known as the Northern Grazing Area.

There has been ongoing demarcation of the same and residents have been complaining of delays due to bureaucratic frustrations by local land officials.

Claims of rampant corruption by local land officials and double allocation of land to wealthy non-locals should be established.

There have been allegations that the insecurity in the area is artificially manufactured through the connivance of interests whose aim is to scare away the rightful owners of the land.

Police on Thursday launched a security operation in the area following the killings that has witnessed residents flee the region for fear of retaliatory attacks.