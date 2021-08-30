NA to approve IEBC commissioners in Special Sitting Wednesday

The National Assembly will hold a special sitting Wednesday to debate among others, the approval of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners.

This is after Speaker Justin Muturi acceded to the request by Majority Leader Amos Kimunya.

“The Leader of the Majority Party has pursuant to the provisions of Standing Order 29, requested for Special Sittings of the House on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 (Morning and Afternoon), a request that the Speaker of the National Assembly has acceded to,” read a statement from Michael Sialai, Clerk of the National Assembly.

During the sitting, the Departmental Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs will table a report on the vetting of nominees for appointment to the position of Member of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission for approval.

The four members are; Ms. Juliana Whonge Cherera, Mr. Francis Mathenge Wanderi, Ms. Irene Cherop Masit and Mr. Justus Abonyo Nyang’aya are expected to fill the vacant position in the electoral body.

The Members of Parliament will also receive a report from the Departmental Committee on Education and Research on the nominations to the Teachers Service Commission.

The five nominees the Education Committee has recommended for the approval include; Dr. Nicodemus Ojuna Anyang, Ms. Christine K. Kahindi, Ms. Sharon Jelagat Kisire, Ms. Annceta G. Wafukho and Mr. Selesa Adano Abudo.