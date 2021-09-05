Nabukwesi emphasizes career guidance to avoid wastage of talents

Principal Secretary University Education and Research Amb. Simon Nabukwesi has expressed concern that most University students may be pursuing courses they do not fancy.

He regretted that this has resulted in the underutilization of talents even as he noted that it was unfortunate that those affected may not offer their best to the country.

Speaking when he graced Kisii University’s 9th Graduation ceremony, Amb. Nabukwesi blamed this state of affairs on selection mistakes made by students in form four (4) due to a lack of proper guidance.

The PS however indicated that the Kenya University and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) occasionally opens its portal to enable affected students to make inter-institutional and inter-faculty transfers.

“The KUCCPS window will remain open until the end of September 2021,” he said.

And in an effort to revitalize research and innovation in support of the government to achieve the Big 4 Agenda and Vision 2030 objectives, the PS disclosed that significant resources have been made available through the National Research Fund to support research in institutions of higher learning and asked the universities to take advantage of the funds.

At the same time, Amb. Nabukwesi acknowledged efforts made by universities including Kisii University, to roll out e-Learning through investment in ICT infrastructure, digital literacy, digital content and up-skilling of lecturers and trainers.

This, the PS observed, will eventually lead to an investment in knowledge creation and transfer, “the university has achieved this goal through the establishment of an Ultra-modern ICT Learning and Business Centre”

The PS was representing Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha in a ceremony that saw a total of 1,369 graduates conferred various degrees and certificates.