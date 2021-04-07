PS Nabukwesi lauds KCSE candidates’ conduct in ongoing national exams

University Education and Research Principal Secretary Amb. Simon Nabukwesi has applauded the conduct of candidates during the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams.

The PS noted that no candidate has been found to have engaged in examination malpractice as the exercise entered day two of the second week.

While addressing candidates at Lions High School in Kisumu County, the PS called on the candidates to remain focused until the end of the examinations and avoid laxity and destructive behaviors which are likely to derail their dreams of attaining the best results.

He reminded the candidates that the form four results will only determine their immediate future as they dictate the move to the next level of education by either joining university, colleges, or technical training institutions.

“I am encouraging you on behalf of the ministry of education to maintain your focus and avoid activities that will divert your concentration to enable you to achieve the best,” He told those sitting the exams

The PS further asked the candidates to ensure that they keenly select university courses they wish to pursue to enable them to get placement through the Kenya Universities and College Central Placement Service (KUUCCPS) as well as benefit from Government funding through the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB).

Amb. Nabukwesi was speaking in Kisumu when he monitored the opening and distribution of today’s KCSE exam papers.

Earlier, the PS was at the Londiani Deputy County Commissioner’s office where he supervised the opening of the examination container. He later visited Our Lady Queen of Peace secondary school in Muhoroni, Ahero girls, Otieno Oyoo school to monitor the distribution of the first paper thereafter Kisumu day and Lions high school in Kisumu County for the second paper.