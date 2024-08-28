NACADA asks public to help fight alcohol, drug abuse

The National Authority for the Campaign against Alcohol, and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has called upon members of the public to help fight alcohol and drug abuse amongst school going children.

In a statement, the authority encouraged members of the public to report intoxicated drivers, transport operators and other drug and substance use-related incidences.

“It is our collective responsibility to protect our children from the dangers posed by alcohol and drug use. We urge parents and guardians’, school authorities and all of us to remain vigilant. Parents should also monitor their children’s travel arrangements and ensure they know the potential dangers during transit,” said NACADA CEO Dr. Anthony Omerikwa.

“We encourage schools to empower students through education and open communication about the risks associated with alcohol and drug abuse,” NACADA CEO added.

This comes after viral video showed students being dangerously ferried in a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) that posed a risk to the passengers.