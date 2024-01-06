NACADA condemns attacks on journalists, police at Kettle House

The National Authority for the Campaign against Alcohol and Drug Abuse-NACADA has called for support to bring all criminal enterprises in the entertainment industry to book.

In a statement following Friday evening’s attack on a group of Journalists and some police officers during a NACADA raid at a shisha joint in Nairobi, the authority’s board chairperson Stephen Mairori called for a multi-sectoral approach to ensure compliance and enforcement of relevant laws in the entertainment industry.

Mairori said criminal charges against the offenders have already been instated, with the 21 persons arrested during the raid set be arraigned to answer to several charges.

He said NACADA will step up the war against drug and substance abuse in the country.

Among those injured is KBC cameraperson Jane Kibira who was stabbed in the back. Other journalists injured are Lawrence Tikolo from Citizen TV, Boniface Bogita from Nation Media who is currently undergoing treatment, and Boniface Okendo from the Standard Media Group.

Three police officers and a driver working for Nacada were also assaulted.

They have since recorded statements at Kileleshwa Police Station, Nairobi, as investigations into the incident continue.