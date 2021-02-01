NACADA: Drug abuse to blame for unrest in schools

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse – NACADA- has attributed the recent cases of unrest in schools to drug abuse.

This is after a national survey conducted by the authority in June, 2018 revealed worrying statistics of drug abuse among school-going children.

The board is now calling for comprehensive collaborative approach to tackle the menace.

In a national survey carried out in June 2018 on the Status of Drugs and Substance Abuse among Primary School Pupils in Kenya, it emerged that 20.2% of primary school pupils have ever used at least one drug or substance of abuse in their lifetime.

The survey shows 16.9% of primary school pupils are currently using at least one drug or substance of abuse.

It further reveals that 3.2% of primary school pupils are currently using tobacco, 2.6% using alcohol, while 2.3% are currently using miraa.

According to NACADA, the common sources of drugs and substance of abuse mentioned by students include kiosks or shops near school, which compose 28.6%, bars near schools at 25.7%, friends at 19.3%, school workers at 13.6% while 13.7% said they buy the drugs their fellows.

In a statement signed by the board chair Prof. Mabel Imbuga, NACADA called for a comprehensive collaborative approach to arrest the unwanted emerging trend of unrest in learning institutions.