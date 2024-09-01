NACADA to close bars near schools, remove alcohol billboards

The National Authority for the Campaign against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has announced a nationwide crackdown targeting bars and liquor outlets, as well as billboards promoting alcoholic beverages near educational institutions.

Chief Executive Officer Anthony Omerikwa stated that the operation will focus on establishments located within 300 meters of schools or areas frequented by individuals under 18 years of age.

He criticized the rising presence of alcohol advertisements near schools, calling it a serious breach of the law.

“The crackdown will be conducted in partnership with relevant National and County Government agencies to enforce compliance with legal standards concerning the location of such outlets,” Omerikwa said.

He emphasized that these billboards undermine efforts to combat alcohol abuse by normalizing and glamorizing drinking.

Omerikwa urged advertising agencies and businesses to act responsibly, noting that the initiative is grounded in the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act of 2010 and the Alcoholic Drinks Promotion Regulations.

The Act imposes penalties for selling alcohol in prohibited areas, including fines up to Ksh 500,000 or imprisonment for up to three years, or both.

This crackdown is part of broader government efforts to address alcohol and drug abuse, particularly among the youth.

Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration, Dr Raymond Omollo, highlighted the negative impact of illicit brews and substance abuse on the country’s progress, especially affecting young people and educational institutions.

Dr Omollo also noted that NACADA statistics reveal the average age for initiating alcohol use in Kenya is 16 years.

He recalled that on March 6, Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki declared the fight against illicit alcohol, drugs, and substance abuse a top national security priority, signalling an intensified approach to tackling these issues.