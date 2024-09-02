NACADA to close down liqour outlets near schools

The National Authority for the Campaign against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has announced a nationwide crackdown to close down bars and other liquor dispensing outlets and the removal of billboards promoting alcoholic drinks located near learning institutions.

Chief Executive Officer Anthony Omerikwa said the crackdown would affect bars and liquor dispensing establishments located less than 300 meters from educational institutions or areas catering to individuals below 18 years.

NACADA decried the increased promotion of alcoholic drinks and alcohol use through billboards erected near learning institutions across the country which is a blatant breach of the laws.

“The crackdown will be executed in collaboration with relevant National and County Government agencies and seeks to ensure strict compliance with legal requirements about the positioning of such outlets,” he said.

He regretted that the presence of the billboards undermined their efforts against the vice by normalizing the consumption of alcohol and portraying it as an appealing and glamorous choice.

At the same time, he called on advertising agencies and businesses to exercise social responsibility. Omerikwa said the initiative is anchored in the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act of 2010 and the Alcoholic Drinks Promotion Regulations.

Moreover, it serves as a reminder to the community in their role in enhancing the safe development and wellbeing of our children,” the NACADA CEO said.

The Alcoholic Drinks Control Act provides a legal liability to any person who sells alcoholic drinks in prohibited locations. This is like a fine not exceeding Ksh.500,000 or imprisonment to a jail term not exceeding three years, or both.

The crackdown is the latest in a series of other Government initiatives aimed at arresting alcohol and drug abuse, especially among the youth.

Speaking while launching the agency’s Strategic Plan 2023-2027 in Nairobi, Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration, Dr. Raymond Omollo said illicit brews, alcohol and substance abuse was undermining the country’s progress and had mostly affected the youth.

“Drug use and abuse in the country has also been identified to be mostly affecting the youth and our learning institutions.”

Citing NACADA statistics, he said, the average age for initiation into alcohol use in Kenya is 16 years.

Dr. Omollo said Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof Kithure Kindiki on March 6 declared illicit alcohol, drug and substance abuse a top national security threat.

The declaration, he said, meant the fight against the illicit drugs had been given elevated significance necessitating intensified war against drugs.