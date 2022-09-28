NACADA urges religious leaders to help fight against drug abuse

The National Authority for the Campaign against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has rolled out a program targeting religious leaders to be involved in the fight against drug abuse.

NACADA on Tuesday organized a sensitization forum on the adverse effects of drug abuse with Muslim leaders drawn from the six sub-counties of Mombasa County.

The forum which was held at the Star of the Sea Hall brought together Sheikhs and Imams from various mosques and was attended by NACADA Board Director Farida Rashid.

“We decided to engage the clerics because they command respect in the society after having similar forums with students and communities,” said Rashid.

Rashid said that the program was aimed at reducing the number of children engaging in drug abuse.

She said that many youths in the region have sunk to abusing drugs leading to many dropping out of school and joining juvenile gangs.

To curb the situation, Rashid urged parents to step up in their parenting role saying that many had abandoned the role thus creating an opportunity for the children to engage in drug abuse and other criminal activities.

She said that the emergence of Miraa (Khat) and muguka have had an adverse effect on the community because the two are easily accessible and eaten openly.

“We as NACADA have been working tirelessly towards sensitizing the community on the negative effects of muguka, especially on children. You will find parents seated at home chewing openly as children watch,” she added.

She urged parents to be role models to their children and create time to spend with them so that they can be fully aware of what they go through.

“As a parent, you need to know the whereabouts of your children, what they do and who they associate with. Many don’t even follow up on how children perform and behave in school,” she said.

NACADA Coast Regional Manager George Karisa said that as an authority they decided to engage the Imams because the fight against drugs in the region requires an all-inclusive approach.

Karisa said that the forum was to sensitize the clerics about the strategies the organisation is employing and also seek their input on how to strengthen the fight against the vice.

According to NACADA officials, Mombasa alone has over 8,000 people injecting heroin adding that the numbers of those abusing muguka are worrying.

He said that so many of those being admitted at the government-owned Ksh 1.2 billion Miritini Treatment and Rehabilitation Center were brought in for abusing miraa and muguka.

The organizing secretary for the Council of Imams and Preachers (CIPK) Mombasa county Sheikh Mahmoud Abdillahi called on the government to be more vigilant in the fight against drug abuse.

He asked the government to regulate the sale of miraa and muguka as he also called on parents to take up their responsibilities in their families.