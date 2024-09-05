NACADA’s Mombasa raid leads to 15 arrests for alcohol law breaches

Fifteen suspects have been placed in custody for flouting various requirements of the regulations and laws related to alcohol dispensing outlets in Mombasa County, following a series of crackdowns led by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA).

The enforcement operations, which targeted unlicensed establishments and those selling alcohol to minors, are part of NACADA’s broader efforts to ensure compliance with the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act (ADCA) 2010 and combat rampant alcohol abuse in the country.

NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr Anthony Omerikwa, who led the multi-agency team, emphasized the significance of the crackdown, stating that it aims to curb illicit alcohol sales, promote public safety, and protect vulnerable groups such as the youth.

The operations are part of a sustained government initiative to suppress the supply of harmful substances and uphold public health standards across Kenya.

“By enforcing the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act, we can protect consumers from unsafe practices and ensure responsible alcohol consumption,” Dr Omerikwa said, highlighting the importance of compliance within the industry.

The crackdown covered fourteen establishments across Bamburi, Kisauni, and the Central Business District, underscoring the government’s commitment to reducing the harmful effects of alcohol abuse while fostering a culture of responsible drinking.