NACADA’s New Year Advisory: shun narcotics and alcohol

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has cautioned the public against the use of Narcotics and Alcohol especially during New Year celebrations.

Speaking during the launch of a campaign to raise awareness about the consequences of drug abuse in Busia County, NACADA director of corporate services, Patrick Obura, regretted that many road accidents during the festivities are attributed to drug abuse.

He urged motorists and other road users to adhere to traffic rules and avoid drunk driving.

Data from the National Transport and Safety Authority(NTSA) indicates at least 4,000 people have lost their lives as a result of road crashes in the country this year.