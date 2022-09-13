Nadia, Arrow Boy, Sanaipei, more to perform at Inauguration ceremony

PPMC has released the song ahead of the ceremony set to take place at Kasarani.

The Permanent Presidential Music Commission has announced that Sanaipei Tande, Nadia Mukami, Arrow Boy, Fred Omondi and Pitson are set to perform at President-elect William Ruto’s inauguration.

Ahead of the event, the PPMC has released a song performed by Nadia, Sanaipei, Arrow Boy and Bridget Blue celebrating the event. The song “Leo ni Leo” is currently available to stream on the PPMC’s YouTube channel.

PPMC presents to you Sanaipei Tande for the Inauguration Ceremony entertainment programme 🇰🇪. Catch her live performance tomorrow on our YouTube channel @ PPMC TV! #Inauguration #AlwaysAtYourService #PPMCKenya pic.twitter.com/A7ipIXjWwn — Permanent Presidential Music Commission (@PPMC_KENYA) September 13, 2022

In addition, the PPMC has also released two more songs ahead of the day’s celebration including “Mungu Amebariki Kenya” by Pitson, Ruth Matete, Fredrick Omondi, Shiru wa GP and Florence Andenyi and the song “Kenya” by Guardian Angel and the PPMC choir.

The inauguration ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Moi International Sports Center – Kasarani, between 10 am and 2 pm.

This will be the 3rd democratic transfer of power event in the country since independence, the first one was in 2002 when the second president Daniel Arap Moi handed over power to Mwai Kibaki and the second one in 2013 when Kibaki handed over the instruments of power to Uhuru Kenyatta.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...