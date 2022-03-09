Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy launch foundation

The Lola and Safari foundation will help young girls and mothers who are undergoing a difficult pregnancy.

Celebrity couple Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy launched their foundation at an event where they also announced that they were expecting a boy.

The foundation called the Lola and Safari Foundation, named after a child they lost, will help young girls and mothers who have challenges with pregnancy, childbirth, postpartum depression and those who cannot afford maternity health care.

Speaking about the foundation, Nadia also said, “Lola and Safari Foundation also focuses on teenage girls who have dropped out of school due to early pregnancies and offers sensitization to young girls on planned pregnancies.”