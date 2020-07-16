Nadia Mukami drops collaboration with Khaligraph Jones and Fena Gitu

It feels like years since Kenyan clubs were open but Nadia’s new song “Tesa” has dropped to remind us of how we used to “Tesa” every Friday night and weekend before Corona. The lyrics “It’s a Friday night, ita wenzako, waambie kuna party tonight,” are giving us serious nostalgia vibes.

“Tesa” is an upbeat party song that would be right at home in a club’s playlist. With a killer verse from Fena Gitu and Khaligraph Jones, this is just the song to get you into a good mood. “Tesa” is Nadia’s 11th studio single and her second track off her upcoming EP,  African Popstar.

It hasn’t been a day since the banger dropped and Twitter seems to like this song.

