Nadia Mukami to sign new artiste under record label

The new signee will be signed under Seven Creative Hub.

Nadia Mukami is set to sign her first artist under her management label Seven Creative Hub. The “Raha” hitmaker is yet to reveal the signee and has hinted at a new single release on February 1st to unveil the lucky person.

Seven Creative Hub is a digital communication advertising PR & company that offers solutions to digital challenges through strategic digital innovation headed by Mukami. She follows in the footsteps of many of Kenya’s top artists such as Otile Brown, Khaligraph Jones and Willy Paul just to mention a few who have been known to sign on new artists.

Additionally, Mukami is also running a campaign to look for talented singers and rappers to feature on the remix of her hit track “Lengeza” which featured Mejja. Those interested are encouraged to send their demos to Seven Creative Hub’s email address.

Nadia Mukami remains one of Kenya’s most-streamed musicians alongside Tanasha Donna, Mercy Masika, Otile Brown, Nyashinski, Khaligraph Jones and Sauti Sol.

Listen to Nadia Mukami’s new song “Bella” here.