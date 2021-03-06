The singer was awarded for her work in educating the youth about finance

Nadia Mukami has been awarded a Zuri award in the just concluded Zuri awards. The 2021 MAMA nominee was bestowed the honour for her work in “bringing change…in her community.”

Nadia runs an online chama called Financial Discipline Journey through which she encourages her followers to save every week. The program is aimed at cultivating a “savings culture among the youth.” The program runs for 24 weeks in which members are required to save any amount from KSh. 50 to KSh. 1M in their own locked savings account.

Announcing her win on her page, she wrote, “My First Corporate Award!! I am filled with so much joy today!! I started @financialdisciplinejourney because its something that’s so dear to me and I Am So Scared Of Being Famous And Broke thus upon my retirement this is what I wanna do. This award is for every Member of @financialdisciplinejourney I am just a representative! Thank you for making my initiative successful!! This award means the World to me!!! I met some amazing powerful women today who challenged me today and I am looking forward to some impactful partnerships!!”

Zuri Awards is an annual prestigious awards event to celebrate phenomenal women in Kenya. The platform has been in existence since 2016 and seeks to recognize and celebrate outstanding women.

