Award-winning musician and songwriter Nadia Mukami is set to take a break from performing following her collapse on stage.

Ms Mukami was performing at the Oktoba-Fest on Sunday, November 3, at Bar XO in Runda when she suddenly collapsed on her way backstage shocking the audience and fans.

She, later, disclosed that she has been suffering from asthma hence the cause of her collapse.

‘’Yesterday during OktobaFest I had mad energy and vibes on stage until my chest couldn’t take it anymore and got an asthma attack, collapsing on my way backstage,‘’ she said.

‘’I have been ill for a while and after this weekend I shall take a break till the 15th to take care of my health.

“A huge thank you to my dancers, DJ and team for the prompt response. To the OktobaFest team, thank you for your kindness,”’ she added.

This performance was part of the Tusker OktabaFest which has been happening on weekends in various towns in Kenya.

This was the third weekend of OktobaFest this year.

In a previous article by KBC Digital, EABL had said that the aim of OktobaFest was to ensure that the celebrations go beyond Nairobi, delivering on their commitment to showcase the best of beer and local talent throughout Kenya.

Nadia is not the first celebrity to collapse on stage, during lSol Fest at Uhuru Gardens last month, Nyashinski tripped and fell, rolling on stage.

In another unfortunate incident internationally, Mark Sandman Bassist and lead vocalist for the band Morphine, collapsed on stage, and was later pronounced dead of a heart attack.