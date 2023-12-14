The prosecution lined up 17 witnesses and presented evidence to prove the case.

Naftali Kinuthia sentenced to 40 years in jail for killing Ivy Wangeci

Naftali Njami Kinuthia, charged with the murder of Ivy Wangeci, a Moi University medical student four years ago, has been sentenced to serve a jail term of 40 years.

This is after the High Court in Eldoret found Kinuthia guilty of murdering the Moi University student after wrangles in their love relationship.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Stephen Githinji said the court established that the accused had purchased a new metallic axe and traveled from Nairobi to Eldoret, where he brutally attacked and killed the victim in broad daylight outside travelled.

The accused, who has been in custody since 2019, presented provocation as his defence during his trial.

However, Justice Githinji, dismissed the claim as an afterthought, stating that the prosecution had successfully proved Naftali’s criminal intent.

The judge concurred with the prosecution’s argument that the accused and the deceased were not lovers but old friends, adding that the accused exhibited an obsession with the victim.