Naibei, Chebet win in Baringo 10KM road race

Samuel Naibei and Beatrice Chebet are the winners of Baringo 10km road race which was held in Kabarnet, Baringo County.

Naibei timed 28 minutes 55 seconds to emerge victorious.

His fellow counterparts Emmanuel Bett and Emmanuel Bor clocked 29mins 04.36 secs and 29mins 20.36 secs falling in second and third positions respectively.

Beatrice Chebet from Kericho county used 33 minutes 49 seconds to win the women’s race with Vivian Chepkurui clocking 34 mins 42.33 secs to finish second as Sharon Chepweno finished third in 35 mins 39.19 secs.