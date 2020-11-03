Comic lovers unite for NAICCON 2020.

The Nairobi Comic Convention (NAICCON) has been running since 2014 and has so far successfully held seven pop culture events. It is a space for enthusiastic artists, illustrators, comic book lovers, animation artists, youtubers, cosplayers, gamers, digital content creators and movie lovers to attend and interact. Not only that but it is a space for them to push the boundaries in the creative space and giving creatives and opportunity to reach the world.

This year’s event begins on Thursday 5th November and will run till Sunday the 8th. It will be conducted virtually. We Bare Bears the movie that airs on Cartoon Network will get a special premier during the convention with Daniel Chong, its creator hosting a live Q&A.

This is something cool for comic nerds to look forward to. Visit https://www.naiccon.co.ke/ for more details.

Tell Us What You Think