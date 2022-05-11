Nairobi Burger Week scheduled for May 20th

Burger fest promises 2 for 1 burger and beer deals at select Nairobi restaurants.

The annual Nairobi Burger Week is scheduled to take place from 20th to 29th May this year. Considered a main fixture of Kenya’s culinary events, Nairobi Burger Week promises 2 for 1 burger and beer deals at participating restaurants across Nairobi.

Organised by Eatout Kenya, this year’s event is sponsored by Uber Eats and Tusker Draught. The main aim of the week-long event is to offer restaurants an opportunity to provide memorable experiences for foodies and their friends and family.

Among the restaurants participating this year are Grill Shack, Harvest, Level 24 Eatery, Pellet Cafe Lavington, Urban Eatery, Jakoni and more.

To participate, visit any participating restaurant and ask for their Burger Week Menu, order your burger of choice and enjoy.