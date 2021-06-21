Nairobi CBD: DCI wants public to make formal reports on muggings

Members of the public who may fall or have fallen victims of mugging within the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) have been urged to make formal reports at the Nairobi Central DCI offices whenever such unfortunate incidences happen.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), while many victims take to social media to narrate their ordeals in the hands of mugger gangs, they are further urging the public to formalize those complaints as guided, to facilitate the prosecution process once arrests are effected.

“Many are scenarios when suspected muggers go scot free even after they have been arrested along various Streets and Walks within the CBD, as the few who report at the station fail to pursue their cases or never turn up for hearings.” Said the DCI

The police say they remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of every citizen, while subjecting any acts of criminality to the unforgiving arm of the law.

Members of the public have been asked to ‘Fichua kwa DCI’ by sharing intelligence information anonymously through our toll-free DCI hotline 0800 722 203.

