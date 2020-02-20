Nairobi Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Finals set for the weekend

Nairobi County will this weekend host the 5th regional finals of Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom tournament at Jamhuri High school.

In the girls category season 1 champions Starehe’s Beijing Raiders will hope to reclaim their lost glory when they face Kibagare Girls from Westlands in the semifinals.

In the second semifinal defending champions Acakoro Ladies from Kasarani will face Makadara’s St. Anne’s Eaglets.

During last year’s regional final, Acakoro FC beat Carolina from Kibera FC (5-4) in post-match penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

At the National finals, Acakoro Ladies narrowly missed the title losing 4-2 to Kitale Queens.

“We are prepared for the tournament I have young players who are hungry for success. I feel we have a unique and exciting style of play that will give us the much-deserved win and a chance to represent Nairobi Region at the Nationals,” said Mark Okwiri, Coach, Beijing Raiders.

With reigning Champions South B United failing to go past the group stage, new winners are set to be crowned in the boys’ category.

Brookshine Academy from Kasarani will play Madaraka’s Harakati Sportiff while Kenya School of Government (KSG) from Westlands will entertain Dagoretti High school.

The winners will then face off on Sunday with all games set to be played at the same venue.

The winning teams will walk away with Ksh 200,000 each and a chance to represent the region in the National finals set for June 2020 where Ksh 1 million will be up for grabs.

The runners up will pocket Ksh 100,000 with a host of individual prices set to be won.

After the regional finals, an All-Star team comprising of 16 girls and 16 boys will be selected to attend a 10-day training camp in Spain during which they will play friendly matches against top Spanish La Liga football academies.