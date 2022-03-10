Nairobi City County govt and NMS on the spot over controversial allotment of public land

The Nairobi County government and the Metropolitan Services are on the spot over the controversial allotment of public land in the City. Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney submitted before the Senate Devolution committee documents detailing how private developers are leasing public land that is under the Nairobi County Government. And as Our Parliamentary reporter Gichuki Wachira reports Senators expressed shock after learning that the lease of the Pumwani Maternity hospital expired in 2012 and the City County government is yet to seek its renewal.

  

