Nairobi City Stars drown Bandari in BetKing Premier League

Newly promoted Nairobi City Stars beat coastal side Bandari 2-0, in the BetKing Premier League action on Friday, December 11, 2020, at the Kasarani Stadium.

In a rather subdued first half, both sides failed to conjure decent goal scoring opportunities, with half chances acting as the only threats to score.

All this changed at the hour mark when, Nairobi City Stars forward Anthony Mukki scored a beautiful goal to give them the lead.

Seven minutes later, the homes side benefited from indecisive defending by Bandari’s Bernard Odhiambo, to double their lead.

Up next are tantalizing match up featuring, Western Stima who face off with Tusker at the Moi Stadium, Kisumu while AFC Leopards is set to play against Sofapaka at the Kasarani Stadium.

Sharks and Gor Mahia will also play against Bidco and Ulinzi respectively at the Utalii and Nyayo Stadium.

BKPL Round 3 Results

Friday

  1. Nairobi City Stars FC 2-0 Bandari FC (Kasarani Stadium, 3 pm)

BKPL Round 3 Fixtures

Saturday

  1. Western Stima FC vs Tusker FC (Moi Stadium, 3 pm)
    2. AFC Leopards vs Sofapaka (Kasarani Stadium, 3 pm)
    3. Kariobangi Sharks vs Bidco United (Utalii Grounds, 3 pm)
4.Gor Mahia vs Ulinzi Stars (Nyayo Stadium, 4 pm)

Sunday

  1. KBC FC vs Kakamega Homeboyz (Kasarani Stadium, 3 pm)
    2. Vihiga United vs Nzoia Sugar (Mumias Complex Stadium, 3 pm)
    3. Posta Rangers FC vs Wazito FC (Utalii Grounds, 3:30 pm

 

