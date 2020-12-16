Nairobi continues to register covid-19 surge, fatalities from virus rise

The Ministry of Health has announced additional positive covid-19 cases with Nairobi County still leading in the virus caseload.

In the latest figures, the city accounts for 167 of the 394 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours.

Wednesday’s tally of positive cases is derived from a sample size of 5,752 tested in the same period.

The new cases take the number of infections in the country to 92,853 as fatalities from the virus also rose after 10 more patients succumbed to the disease.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“10 patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the cumulative fatalities to 1,614. Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of those who have lost their loved one.” Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said

At the same time, Kagwe disclosed that 424 patients had recovered from the disease during the same period. 303 of those who recovered were from the Home-Based Care Program while 121 were discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 74,403.

The situation is still worrisome given that according to CS Kagwe, out of the 810 patients admitted in various health facilities, 46 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 23 of whom are on ventilatory support and 16 on supplemental oxygen. Seven more are on observation.