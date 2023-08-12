Nairobi county announces plans to establish Kenya’s biggest wood furniture industry

Nairobi City County government will soon set up the first wood furniture industry in the country through the aggregation and industrial parks project that targets 27 priority counties.

County Executive, Business and Hustler Opportunities Maureen Njeri said Nairobi City County was among the 27 counties that were picked to undertake the CAIPs project and a budget allocation on the same has been provided in this current financial year.

“As a City, we will be undertaking a Wood Furniture Aggregation and Industrial Park. We are in the process of finalizing the project designs.” Disclosed Njeri

The Furniture and Wood Industry will come in handy, especially during the construction of the affordable housing units in Nairobi through the manufacture of quality and standardised flash doors and other products which will translate to job creation in line with Governor Johnson Sakaja’s Manifesto of Opportunities for all in terms of employment provision.

“The architectural designs of the project are complete and the engineers are now embarking on the structural, civil, and electrical detailing of the designs with a set target to complete the master plan and the detailed designing before the end of August,” said Acting Chief Officer for Markets and Trade Mr. Godfrey Akumali.

“Through skills development, technology transfer, training and capacity building the quality of products manufactured will compete at larger markets which will result in more revenue for the County” he added

Also in attendance were; Mr.Cavin Otieno, the Grants Manager-Strathmore University, Ms.Elizabeth Njau Director of Trade and Industries, Mr.Ian Mong’are, State Department for Housing and Urban Development, Eng.Karani Njeru,the Project Chairman, Mr.Malei Nthiwa, Managing Director Bola Properties among others.