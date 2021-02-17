Nairobi County Assembly holds BBI public participation exercise

Nairobi County Assembly has launched participation hearings on the Building Bridges Initiative report to allow residents in the decision making process.

The public hearings are in compliance with Article 196 (1) (b) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010 read together with Section 87 of the County Governments Act, 2012.

The exercise which began Wednesday morning is been held at Charter Hall.

In Nairobi, Members of County Assembly from different political divide are leading the public in reviewing the document.

The bill was tabled last week on Tuesday by Majority Leader Abdi Hassan Guyo.

The Nairobi County Assembly is expected to debate the bill on Thursday for the assembly to either approve or reject it.

Already, six counties have so far passed the Constitution of Kenya, 2010 amendment bill.

The six counties include; Siaya, Homa Bay, Kisumu, Busia with Trans Nzoia and West Pokot being the first counties in Rift Valley to pass the Bill.

Last week, Baringo became the first County to reject the BBI Bill.

In West Pokot, most of the members said the 35 per cent revenue allocation to counties and additional constituencies in the county made them adopt the bill.

West Pokot County Governor John Lonyangapuo and Pokot South Member of Parliament David Pkosing attended the plenary session.

In Trans Nzoia, the Bill sailed through courtesy of a majority vote with two MCAs rejecting it.

County Assembly Speaker Joshua Werunga praised the MCAs for demonstrating maturity and openness during the debate

The BBI bill requires approval of 24 counties for it to be forwarded to parliament.

So far the constitution amendment bill has been tabled in more than 22 counties.