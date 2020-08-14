Nairobi County Assembly set to elect Speaker Friday

Nairobi County Assembly is set to elect the speaker Friday afternoon following the resignation of Beatrice Elachi as the speaker on Tuesday.

The election of a new Speaker will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the county assembly plenary chamber staring from 2.30pm.

Acting clerk of the Nairobi Assembly County, Pauline Akuku, announced the vacancy in the office of the speaker and asked eligible persons to submit applications to her office.

Several candidates have expressed their interest for the position including former Makadara Member Parliament Benson Mutura who was fronted by Jubilee Party as their candidate to replace Beatrice Elachi.

Former Nairobi Assembly County Speaker Allan Chacha Mang’era, Alex Magelo, Abdi Ali Abdi, Odingo Odhiambo Washington, Mike Obonyo Guoro, and Kennedy Okeyo Ng’ondi are among the other candidates interested in the position.

Elachi’s three-year tenure at the assembly has been characterised with controversies. She endured a strained relationship with members of the county assembly following a protracted fall out with Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

She was impeached by the assembly in 2018 barely one year after she assumed office.

Before her resignation, Elachi was embroiled in a tug of war with members of the county assembly who were plotting to impeach her yet again.

Her opponents were accusing her of abuse of office, illegal appointment of a new assembly clerk, corruption, poor leadership, victimization of MCAs and assembly staff, impunity, disregard of the law and county orders, and militarisation of the assembly.