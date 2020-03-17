Nairobi County Assembly suspends sittings

Nairobi County Assembly is the latest to suspend plenary sittings for 30 days following the outbreak of corona virus in the country.

Speaker Beatrice Elachi also suspended foreign travel of Members of the County Assemblies and staff.

She however clarified that special sittings may be convened in case of any compelling need.

The MCAs will proceed on a two -week recess beginning Thursday this week.

In Nandi County, Members of the County Assembly have refuted claims that they are running away from their oversight role saying they will continue executing their mandate through teleconferencing on social media platforms.

Meanwhile Parliament is also expected to suspend sittings of the National Assembly and the Senate.

The National Assembly was to go for a short recess on Thursday this week.