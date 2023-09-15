Nairobi County dispatches team to assist El Nino preparedness

Nairobi City County has dispatched 3,500 new recruits to assist in the clearing of the city in its El Nino preparedness plan.

The plan includes the hiring of 3,500 youths to join the green Nairobi team and will be tasked with daily cleaning is the city, unclogging and cleaning of drainage’s and garbage collection among other activities to keep the city clean.

On Friday, 2500 of the recruits joined the Governor and Cabinet Secretary for Lands, Housing and Public Works Zachariah Njeru.

Another 1000 youths will be recruited to total 3,500 Green Nairobi Army.

Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson said the county put forward banked plans to avert the hazardous impacts likely to be posted by the above-average rain, leading to floods.

Sakaja said that the timely unclogging of the drainage systems will allow steady flow of water to to avoid blockages and lower risks of flooding.

He added that all county sectors in 17 sub-counties will be reporting to sub-county admins, to return Nairobi to shining jewelry.

The county’s Environment sector also mapped out disaster hot spot areas that are prone to flooding and deployed effective green team to unclog the blocked drainage.

“We have mapped out disaster hotspots and deployed green Nairobi team to unclog blocked drainage’s. We also have an emergency number that you will be required to call in case of emergencies. It is fully fledged emergency call center” said Governor Sakaja Johnson at Uhuru Park.

He also ordered demolition of illegal structures established along riparian lands and drainage trenches that could lead to disastrous effects during El Niño climate phenomenon.

“All illegal structures put up along drainage’s are going to be demolished. We can’t risk the lives of thousands of Nairobians at the expense of protecting the business of one person” added governor.

Sakaja also flagged off 50 trucks, six fire engines, seven flushing units, five ambulances, 10 excavators, five exhausters and 2 fully fledged mobile workshops for emergencies as mitigation measures to aid in combating the El Nino risks.

Nairobi water and Sewerage Company appended measures to provide essential services in unclogging and cleaning drainage’s.

Experts have warned that the looming wetter-than-usual condition will lead to potential floods, landslides and other natural disasters.