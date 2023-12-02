Nairobi County distributes iron sheets to traders affected by fire in Gikomba

City Hall on Saturday handed out support from the Nairobi County Government to traders who were affected by an inferno that razed down sections of the market this week.

Chief Officer for Disaster and Risk Coordination, Bram Simiyu, delivered iron sheets to over 400 traders in the wake of a fire that destroyed their stalls on Thursday night.

“I am here today on behalf of Governor Sakaja, who is saddened by this incident. The Governor has donated iron sheets to help traders get back into business,” said Mr Simiyu,

“No lives were lost, but property was destroyed. We are investigating the incident,” he added

The County Chief Officer was accompanied by Area MCA, Pumwani Paul ‘Petit’ Irungu, and the Chairlady of the Gikomba Market Traders Association, who also doubles up as a member of Nairobi County Liquor Board, Ms. Judith Nyangi.