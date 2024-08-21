Nairobi County employs 43 NMS doctors on permanent, pensionable terms

Medical officers and specialists who were contracted under the now-defunct Nairobi Metropolitan Services have now been employed under permanent and pensionable terms by the Nairobi County government.

This follows a meeting held late last month between Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union Secretary General Davji Atellah and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

At the time, Dr. Atellah noted that the agreement was for 43 doctors, encompassing 35 medical officers and eight specialists to be absorbed by the devolved unit.

In a statement to newsrooms Wednesday, the KMPDU boss said the NMS doctors can now collect their letters of employment from City Hall effective immediately.

The issue of NMS doctors was part of the doctors’ national strike, and the engagement continued after striking.