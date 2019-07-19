Nairobi residents will have to pay more levies to the City county government in a bid to finance the 35 billion shillings 2019/20 budget.

Some of the proposed levies include new solid waste management fees to all houses in the city, fire certificates.

City hall projects that through new levies and taxes it will raise 17.3 billion shillings while the remainder will be through county allocation by the national treasury.

Over the years Nairobians have struggled with poor service delivery from the city managers.

The county is choking under the pile of uncollected garbage, potholed roads, soaring crime among other ills.

However city residents continue to pay high rates to the county government despite poor services.

And the rates keep on increasing year in year out.

In the 2019/20 budget the city county plans to introduces new rates while tripling some old levies.

According the Nairobi City County Finance Bill 2019 all households in the city will pay a fire certificate fee of 2,000 shillings per annum in addition to new monthly garbage collection charges of 100 for informal settlements 300 for middle class estates and 600 for high-end suburbs.

Nairobians intending to keep dogs or cats will be charged a Sh1,000 health inspection fee among many other new taxes and levies that residents and businesses in the capital city will pay to finance the county government’s 35.2 billion annual budget.

The city county says demand for services by far outmatches the ability of the county to deliver, partly because majority of the county’s population enjoy the services without contributing any amount as fees or charges.

Under the Bill, primary and secondary schools will pay between 3,000 and 20,000 depending on the number of learners and whether publicly or privately-owned.

Universities and colleges will be the hardest-hit institutions, paying a range of between Sh20,000 and Sh200,000 depending on the number of registered students.

Guest houses, hotels, shops and other businesses will also pay charges of between Sh2,500 and Sh60,000 per facility based on their capacity.

All eyes are now fixed on the Nairobi county assembly to see whether they will pass the bill or reject it altogether.