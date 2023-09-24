Nairobi County Govt aims to generate Ksh. 20B from own-source revenue

Nairobi City County Chief Officer Revenue Administration, Wilson Gakuya on Sunday highlighted the key benefits of the Finance Bill 2023/2024, which is set for Public Participation starting Monday, September 25th to Wednesday, September 27th 2023, across all the city’s 17 sub-counties.

Speaking at a press briefing, Gakuya indicated that the budget for the Nairobi City County Government FY 23/24 is Kshs. 42.3 billion, comprising Kshs. 28.3B for recurrent and Kshs. 14B for development expenditures. 19.9B will be financed from NCCG Own Source Revenue. He said the Revenue raising measures are enshrined in the Finance Bill.

“The Finance Bill aims to improve oversight and governance of the Nairobi City County Revenue Authority, introduce new fees, adjust existing ones, reduce charges for public service vehicles, implement new business classification parameters which will enhance fairness and equity, implement the Integrated Revenue Management system known as Nairobi Pay, use the Valuation Roll 2019 to calculate land rates and provide a digital unified single business permit,” said Gakuya who was accompanied by Shaban Asman, Head of Revenue and Nickson Otieno, Assistant Director, Revenue Administration.

The Nairobi City County Government aims to generate Kshs 19.9B from own-source revenue for operations and development in FY 23/24.

Head of Revenue Administration Shaban Asman disclosed that to ease congestion, parking fees in important business areas will be raised whereas renovations to County rental houses will be funded by increased rent.

“Market facilities will be improved with the rise in market charges. To prevent excessive payments, interest rates on land rates will have a cap. Unauthorized developments can be made compliant with regulations through regularization.” Added Shaban

The Finance Bill will now cover fees and charges at County Hospitals and training institutions. The Alcoholic Drinks Control and Licensing Board will be required to submit annual reports under the new legislation. The licensing process will be streamlined by introducing the Unified Business Permit. The government will generate additional revenue through betting and gaming, medical waste disposal, and utilizing public spaces.

“An environment levy on properties will also be implemented to fund improvements to sewer and drainage systems. Changes have been made to parking fees, loading/offloading charges, and vehicle licensing.” said the Chief Officer