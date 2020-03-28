Nairobi County Govt embarks on massive fumigation exercise

The Government has embarked on a massive fumigation exercise on the streets of Nairobi on Saturday night, as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The initiative which is a collaboration between the Ministry of Health and Nairobi County Government kicked off one hour after the curfew period began Friday evening.

County Executive member Hitan Majevdia said that the County team will start the fumigation exercise from Eastleigh at the General Waruinge and 1st Eastleigh Avenue.

The exercise will continue until all the high-risk areas are covered.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“We are upscaling the fumigation exercise in Nairobi. Therefore, I would like the public to give way for officers to access and effectively fumigate all the required places,” said Hitan Majevdia.

He urged members of the public to continue adhering to the instructions from the Ministry of Health on prevention and control and support Government initiatives to curb the spread of the virus.

County officials sprayed the streets and buildings which remained empty owing to the start of the curfew.