Nairobi County Gov’t issues ultimatum to Kangundo Road Market stall owners

The Nairobi County Government has given market stall owners at Kangundo Road Market two weeks to begin operations, or their stalls will be reallocated to traders in urgent need of business space.

During a tour of the market, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja expressed frustration that many stall owners had acquired their plots to rent them out, rather than operating businesses themselves.

This, he said, has hindered the market’s progress.

Governor Sakaja directed the County Executive Committee (CEC) for Markets to establish a plan within two weeks to officially open the market, which has the capacity to accommodate over 4,000 traders.

CEC for Markets, Jane Wangui, toured the facility and pledged to collaborate with traders to ensure the market becomes fully operational.

She also committed to decongesting other markets in the area to ease the transition for traders and ensure Kangundo Road Market thrives.

Traders at the market raised concerns about poor ventilation, lack of water, and uneven power distribution, which have made it difficult to operate.

However, they welcomed the County Government’s decision to officially open the market and allocate stalls to serious traders, viewing it as a crucial step toward revitalizing the market.

Jane Wangui also assured traders that the County Government would service the market’s borehole to provide a reliable water supply, addressing one of the key challenges affecting the facility.