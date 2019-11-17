Nairobi County health workers call off strike

Nairobi County health workers have called off their strike after striking a deal with the county government.

The deal brokered by the county governor Mike Sonko included the signing of a return to work formula.

Nurses and clinical officers downed their tools early this week protesting the delay in implementation of the CBA that would have seen them receive better pay, promotions among other benefits.

The unions say the strike was suspended after reaching an agreement with county administration where all medical officers will be promoted effective January 2020.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The two parties also agreed to form a committee to seek solutions in ironing out the issues of stagnation in one job group which have lasted for more than 9 years.

At the same time, the Unions warned that if the county government will not implement the new salaries by the end of January 2020 they will not hesitate to down their tools.

The county government of Nairobi has pledged to promote them by one job group which will increase its wage bill by about 90 million shillings.